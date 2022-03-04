Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of -440.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.