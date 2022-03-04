MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Purchases $99,999.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alejandro Galindo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MannKind alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Alejandro Galindo purchased 2,334 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $7,398.78.

MNKD stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.