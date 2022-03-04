MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Purchases $108,400.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MannKind by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

