Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller Sells 1,006 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WLK stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

