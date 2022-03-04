Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 8,746 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.
Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.41 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
