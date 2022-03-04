Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 8,746 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.41 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

