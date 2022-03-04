Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Thai Union Group Public has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.00.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
