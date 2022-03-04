Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Plans GBX 118 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,579 ($34.60) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,065.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,172.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

