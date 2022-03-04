Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

