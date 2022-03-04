Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for S&P Global Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.11.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $400.50 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.91 and a 200-day moving average of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

