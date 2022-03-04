Piper Sandler Comments on Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $463.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

