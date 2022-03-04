Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.10. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

