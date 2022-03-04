Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $466.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.35. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

