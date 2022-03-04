Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 84,458 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,412,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE opened at $31.42 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.