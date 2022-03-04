Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives $4,000.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Whitbread stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

