Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives C$12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.