Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives C$12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.