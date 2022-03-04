Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $10.84 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.
About Santen Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.