Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $10.84 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

