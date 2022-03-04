Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Reduced by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

