Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.87). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

