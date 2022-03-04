Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,861 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.