Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.