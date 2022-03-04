Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $3.07 on Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and $1.88 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.72 or 0.06560016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.30 or 1.00003199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,588,721 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

