Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,439 shares of company stock worth $4,652,796. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VG. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -284.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

