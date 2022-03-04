I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $25.48. I-Mab shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1,062 shares changing hands.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

