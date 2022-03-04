$3.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the highest is $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $235.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

