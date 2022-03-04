Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $49.73

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $47.10. Qiagen shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 1,285 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

