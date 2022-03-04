Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.91.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

