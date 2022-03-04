Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,732,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

