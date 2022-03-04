UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $715.60 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

