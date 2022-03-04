UBS Group AG Buys 90,776 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

