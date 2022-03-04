YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,753,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 689,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

