Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $54.18

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.18, but opened at $56.64. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company has a market cap of $837.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $766,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 164.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.