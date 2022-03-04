Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS opened at $499.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.16 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.09.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

