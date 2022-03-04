Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Increases By 117.3%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000.

NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.47 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

