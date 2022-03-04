Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 665,656 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

