Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

CVX stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $157.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

