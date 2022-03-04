Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.