Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.30

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NICL opened at GBX 1,420 ($19.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.58. The stock has a market cap of £519.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,375 ($18.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

