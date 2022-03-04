Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill bought 4,081 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

