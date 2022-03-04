Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

