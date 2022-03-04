Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.