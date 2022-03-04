BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

