Stifel Europe Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CM. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of CM stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

