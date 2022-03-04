Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Issues Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

