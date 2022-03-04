Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.
NYSE CCCS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,963,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.