Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,963,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.