Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.84 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

