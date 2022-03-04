Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.