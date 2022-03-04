$2.67 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.41. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

COST stock opened at $533.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

