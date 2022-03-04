The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

