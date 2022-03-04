Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

FATE opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,013,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 338.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 116,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.