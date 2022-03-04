Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issued By Wedbush

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 181.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

